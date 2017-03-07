In Warri Corps member donates toilet to prison

Oyairimenbho, who promised to sustain her humanitarian gesture, urged other corps members to think of how to give back to the society.

  • Published:
NYSC play

National Youth Service Corp (NYSC) members

(Information NG)

Aminu Tambuwal  Sokoto Governor to ban street begging
Okorocha "Embrace agriculture," Gov urges NYSC members
Boko Haram IDPs lament poor facilities in camps [Photos]
NYSC Corps members to be posted to IDP camps
In Rivers State Abductors kill corps members after collecting N1.5m ransom
NYSC Management urges patience over delay
NYSC Discount cards for corpers have been launched
NYSC Management denies reducing corps members allowance
In Abuja INEC says over 9,000 ad hoc staff recruited for FCT election

A National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) member in Delta, Miss Aigbogun Oyairimenbho, has donated a block of toilets to the Nigerian Prisons, Okere in Warri, Delta.

Oyairimenbho, a law graduate from the Ambrose Ali University, Ekpoma, said at the inauguration ceremony that the project was part of her contributions to the community where she did her primary assignment.

According to her, the project, cost about N500,000.

The Batch A 2016/2017 corps member, said she sourced the fund from people, adding that she and her colleagues also offer legal services to inmates who did not have representatives.

“I first came here with my legal group and I had this desire to do something for the community, where I served.

“The idea of paying fees and actually securing the release of some inmates was not enough.

“Through our Community Development Service (CDS) group, we render free legal service to indigenes and inmates who have no legal representation.

“We also go out for prison visitation, sensitisation and also offer humanitarian services such as buying provisions, beverages and toiletries for the inmates.”

Oyairimenbho, who promised to sustain her humanitarian gesture, urged other corps members to think of how to give back to the society.

Responding, Mr. Aireghian L. O, the Assistant Controller of Prison (ACP) in charge of Warri prison, commended the donor.

“It was very noble; she saw the need of the inmates and she just executed it; it was a very noble gesture,” he said.

The ACP, who was represented by Onyi Paulinus (CSP), identified lack of space as a challenge in the prison.

The population here is soaring, so we had to expand the fence.

“This is a prison that holds 1,600 inmates instead of 307; so, we need to expand the cells so that people can cope,” he said.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local By NAN

Pulse News Agency Local By NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Obasanjo At 80 Ex President 'bounced' at his own partybullet
2 Buhari Ex-minister for information says President may return todaybullet
3 Apostle Suleiman Canadian based lover exposes preacher's alleged...bullet

Local

Former President John Mahama
Ghana at 60 History of our country and Nigeria has been intertwined - High commissioner says
Orji Uzor Kalu
Orji Uzor Kalu Ex-Gov returns to court today over alleged N3.2B fraud
Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi state.
Yahaya Bello Kogi Governor mourns death of ex Daily Times MD
Nigerian President, Muhammadu Buhari in London
Buhari Having a honest President like ours is an opportunity Nigerians should not miss – Uja