In Taraba :  Police say no APC chieftain killed in the state

The Taraba Police Command on Friday said no All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain was killed in the state by miscreants.

The news of the killing was said to be contained in the news flash of a private television station on Friday.

The police spokesman in the state, Mr David Misal, told the News Agency of Nigeria ( NAN ) in Jalingo that the story of a purported killing of an APC chieftain in the state was false.

He, however, said two people had sustained injuries from a violent attack shortly after they attended a recent campaign rally of a politician at Dampar in Ibi Local Government Area of the state.

Misal said: “It is not true. No APC chieftain was killed in the incident.

“What actually happened was that two people sustained injuries from a violent attack when they returned from a campaign rally of a politician at Dampar.

“I will not give you any name because when you are dealing with political cases, you have to be careful to avoid misinterpretation.

“The two persons are currently receiving treatment at the Federal Medical Centre, Jalingo.

“The offence here is that they did not contact the security agencies before embarking on the rally.

“That is the reason why we have always advised politicians to contact security agencies before going for rallies so that they can be protected.

“If we had been informed, we would have averted the attack.’’

He warned politicians in the state against violating the law while canvassing for votes in the February 2017 local government election in the state.

“Any political rally without security approval will be considered as a threat to security and the perpetrators would be liable to prosecution,’’ Misal said.