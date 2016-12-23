Home > Local >

In Taraba :  Govt budgets N110bn for 2017

In Taraba Govt budgets N110bn for 2017

He said that the budget was a little above the estimates of the outgoing 2016 which was N100.8 billion.

  • Published:
Gov. Ishaku pledges to boost tea, rice production in Taraba play

Gov. Ishaku pledges to boost tea, rice production in Taraba

(Business Day Online)

In Taraba State workers shut down state secretariat over unpaid salaries
Fulani Herdsmen ACF condemns killing of Southern Kaduna indigenes
Buhari FG assigns portfolios to cleared ambassadorial nominees
Pulse Frontpage Read today's newspaper headlines [Tuesday, December 20, 2016]
In Taraba 18 farmers hacked to death in their sleep
In Adamawa Bomb blast kills many in Madagali Market
David Umahi Governor bans sale of foreign rice in Ebonyi markets
In Kaduna State Police gets new CP
Ibrahim Dasuki 14 things you should know about the former Sultan of Sokoto

Gov Darius Ishaku of Taraba on Thursday in Jalingo presented a budget estimate of N110.2 billion to the state House of Assembly for the 2017 fiscal year.

Presenting the budget, Ishaku explained that N49.3 billion which is 44.7 per cent, was for recurrent expenditure while N60.8 billion being 55.3 per cent of the budget, was for capital expenditure.

He said that the budget was a little above the estimates of the outgoing 2016 which was N100.8 billion.

Explaining a further breakdown of the 2017 budget, the governor disclosed that N4.4 billion was for economic empowerment through agriculture; N4.9 billion for health and N2.5 billion allocated to education.|

The governor said that N12.1 billion was allocated to the housing sector; N5.6 billion was for environmental improvement and N7.1 billion for water supply.

Others he said, included road construction, N11.1 billion and reforms of government and governance, N5.3 billion.
He observed that in spite of the current economic recession, the state was able to carry out some people-oriented projects during the outgoing year.

He appealed to the legislature to fast track deliberation and passage of the appropriation bill.

Mr Abel Diah, Speaker of the Assembly, assured the governor of the cooperation of members in the passage of the budget.

He commended the governor for the moderate achievements in past years, in spite of economic recession and urged him to do more to improve the living conditions of the people.

Image

Do you ever witness anything interesting or exciting? Just take out your phone and send us the exclusive pictures or video and we will pay you cash. More information here or just e-mail to eyewitness@pulse.ng or What's App to 09098947580. Please include what, who, when, where, why.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local By NAN

Pulse News Agency Local By NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Dalung Dear Buhari, sack Sports Minister now!bullet
2 Buhari FG assigns portfolios to cleared ambassadorial nomineesbullet
3 Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport FG to shutdown airport for 6...bullet

Local

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo
Osinbajo We are progressing at a slow rate- says VP
Dr. Kayode Fayemi
Fayemi Minister distributes rice, cash to Ekiti residents
In Gusau TETFund sponsors 19 academic staff of FUG for post graduate studies
President Buhari and VP Osinbajo receive released Chibok Girls
Chibok Girls Presidency says rescued girls will celebrate yuletide with parents