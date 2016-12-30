Home > Local >

In South West :  Police deny alleged protest by policemen over transfer

He said that transfers, reorganisations and postings in the Nigeria Police Force were routine and administrative.

Nigeria Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris.

The Nigeria Police Force has denied a media report credited on alleged protest by 1, 260 policemen from South West transferred to Northern states.

In a statement issued by the Force Spokesman, Deputy Commissioner of Police, DCP Don Awunah, said that the report was mischievous.

The report was in its entirety false, mischievous and capable of misleading the members of the public.

“However, it is imperative to set the record straight and disabuse the minds of Police personnel and other members of the public,” he said.

He said that transfers, reorganisations and postings in the Nigeria Police Force were routine and administrative.

Awunah added that officers and men of the Force were rotated to maximize their efficiency and effective service delivery for the force.

He said that the Inspector-General of Police was empowered by the relevant provisions in the Force Orders and Force Administrative Instructions to effect transfers, postings and redeployments of the personnel.

Awunah said that the signal quoted in the report was not consistent with the practices and tradition of the service.

To this extent the publication with all the allegations contained, is completely untrue and a futile distraction

“Refusal to proceed on postings and protest in this regard is serious misconduct not only in the Nigeria Police Force but in every Government/Public agency.

“Consequently, the Nigeria Police Force wishes to assure the media of its support as partner in ensuring a crime free society,” he said.

He enjoined the media to resist the temptation of allowing mischievous persons to use the pages of their esteemed Newspapers to cast aspersion on the policy of the Force.

