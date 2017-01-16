In Sokoto Gunmen kidnap ex-union official

Alhaji Abdullahi Aliyu, the Chairman of  Sokoto State Chapter of the Medical and Health Workers Union of Nigeria (MHUN), said on Monday that an ex-official of the union, Alhaji Bello Arzika, has been kidnapped by some  gunmen.

Aliyu, who disclosed this to the News Agency of Nigeria ( NAN)  in Sokoto, said Arzika was kidnapped on Monday.

”Arzika was travelling to  Isa town on  Sokoto- Marnona- Isa road this morning when the suspected kidnappers  struck.

”They were reportedly attacked by a group of armed men at Gidan Sala village and they took only Arzika  into the Gundumi Forest.

”They were going to Isa town, headquarters of Isa Local Government Area,  for the conduct of the statewide verification exercise of local government workers which commenced on Monday.

"The details are scanty as at now, but you will hear the details later,” the chairman said.

But the spokesman of the State Police Command, Mr Elmustapha Sani, told NAN that the force had not been formally notified.

”We only heard about the incident unofficially.

“We have not received any report from either the Isa Police Division or Goronyo Division where the forest is located.

” We will provide you with more details when they emerge later,” Sani said. 

Pulse News Agency Local By NAN

Pulse News Agency Local By NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

