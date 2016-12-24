Home > Local >

In Sokoto :  DPR seals filling station for selling petrol above N145 per litre

In Sokoto DPR seals filling station for selling petrol above N145 per litre

DPR's Operations Controller said the axed station, owned by an independent marketer, was also fined N100, 000, per pump.

The Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR), said it has sealed a filling station in Illela, Sokoto State for allegedly selling petrol above the pump price of N145 per litre.

The Department’s Operations Controller in Sokoto, Mr Mohammed Makera, disclosed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Sokoto on Saturday.

Makera said that, the axed station which belonged to an independent petroleum marketer was also fined N100, 000, per pump.

"The action was sequel to the raids we have sustained on both independent and major marketers’ filling stations in Sokoto and Kebbi states.

"In Kebbi alone, our officials had visited no fewer than 40 filling stations, and same was done in Sokoto," he said.

Makera stated that, the department’s personnel would sustain their surveillance activities and raids to the filling stations in the bid to ensure that no unsuspecting motorist is cheated.

ALSO READ: Marketers want petrol to sell above N145 per litre

The controller vowed to ensure that motorists get value for their money, even as he advised them against panic buying during the yuletide.

"There are adequate supplies of all the petroleum products, so there is no need for panic buying," Makera said.

