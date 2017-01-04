In Sokoto Customs net N2.1B revenue in 2016

A total of N2.1 billion was reportedly made by the Nigeria Customs Service in Sokoto, Kebbi and Zamfara states.

Hameed Ali play

Nigeria Customs Service boss, Hameed Ali

(Nigerian Watch)

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Sokoto/Kebbi/Zamfara Area Command, says it has collected about  N2.1 billion as revenue in 2016.

According to a statement by the command’s spokesman, Mr Musa Adamu, in Sokoto on Wednesday, the revenue represents a 122.13 per cent of the year’s Annual Revenue Target.

”This represents a surplus of N 379.5 million above the annual target given by the Service Headquarters.

”However, N1.3 billion was collected in 2015, which shows an increase of N 803.1million or 62.19 per cent over what was collected in 2015.”

The statement further stated that the 2016 revenue profile presented a significant milestone in the history of the command, being the first time such amount was collected.

This height could not have been attained without the enabling peaceful environment in our states of operation.

” It was also due to the cooperation of the trading public and other stakeholders, including customs licensed agents, as well as other security outfits, particularly the military and the police,”it added.

The statement said that the command had, in 2016, made 161 seizures of various items, including 6,000 bags of foreign rice, 5,200 containers of vegetable oil and 1,150 bales of second had clothes,with duty paid value of N200 million.

In the same vein, 20 suspects arrested in connection with the seizures, were granted bail while investigation was ongoing to prosecute them.

The controller further wishes to use this medium to reiterate the ban on the importation of foreign rice and vehicles through land borders.

” He has also called on legitimate importers to comply with the Federal Government’s fiscal policies.

”They should explore other legitimate alternatives and windows available for importation of the restricted items.

”He further warned smugglers to desist from such illicit actions because soonest, the law will catch up with them.”

The statement further stated that the command would not relent in its efforts at boosting revenues.

We shall continue to train and retrain our officers and men to fight smuggling to a standstill.

” Fear of God, integrity, honesty and transparency will remain cardinal in our operations.

” Meanwhile, our offices remain opened daily for inquiries and clarification on import/export business.”

Pulse News Agency Local By NAN

Pulse News Agency Local By NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

