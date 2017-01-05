In Rivers NSCDC vows to prosecute bunkering suspects

The spokesman described the suspects as ‘notorious’ and said they confessed to being responsible for running illegal refineries in Rivers.

  • Published:
NSCDC play

NSCDC

(Daily Post)

In Yobe NSCDC to intensify intelligence, surveillance to fight crime
In Niger NSCDC arrests 2 suspected cattle rustlers, recovers 294 rams
In Sokoto Police, NSCDC deploy 3700 personnel for Xmas, New Year celebrations
In Abuja NSCDC trains personnel on private guard management
NSCDC Agency alerts Borno residents on robbery, kidnapping cases
NSCDC "Use arms against criminals, not innocent citizens," Corps boss
Christmas Carol Was "Police is your friend" the biggest lie in this video?
NSCDC Agency deploys 30,000 personnel nationwide for the yuletide
NSCDC Corps trains 56 private security guards in Plateau

The Rivers Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) says it will not succumb to any pressure to release the two suspects arrested for illegal oil bunkering.

A statement signed by the command’s Spokesman, Oguntuase Michael, a Chief Superintendent of the Corps, said Mrs Helen Amakiri, Assistant Commandant-General (ACG) stated this in Port Harcourt on Thursday.

Michael said the two suspects were arrested after a shoot-out with anti-vandalism team of the corps.

He said the two suspects (names Withheld) were arrested on December 31, 2016 for alleged bombing of Shell Trunk line at B-Dere on Nov. 8, 2016.

According to him, the suspects were also being held for their alleged involvement in oil pipeline vandalism and illegal refining business.

The spokesman described the suspects as ‘notorious’ and said they confessed to being responsible for running illegal refineries at Ogu-bolo, K-Dere and B-Dere, all in Rivers.

He recalled that the ACG had charged the operatives to redouble their efforts to rid Rivers of criminals.

Image
  • Wife of the Rivers Governor, Justice Suzzette Nyesom-Wike (R) carring Baby of the year, baby Egba Jeremiah with Mother of the baby, Mrs Rebecca Jeremiah during the her visit to the University of Port Harcourt Teaching Hospital in Port Harcourt on Monday.   
  • From left: Principal Public Officer, National Population Commission (NPC), Mrs Aishat Yakubu; Chief Statistician of NPC, Mr Ayodele George; State Director of the NPC, Mrs Olushola Oshideko at the Presentation birth certificate to the Mother of the New Born Baby, Mrs Aderonke Akande and her Husband, Mr Olumide Akande during the official visit of the NPC to Lagos-Island Maternity Hospital in Lagos on Sunday   
  • Children having fun at Magic-land during new year holiday in Abuja on Monday   
  • Children having fun at Magic-land during new year holiday in Abuja on Monday   
  • Children having fun at Magic-land during new year holiday in Abuja on Monday   
  • Children having fun at the Palms Playing Ground during new year holiday in Ibadan on Monday   
  • Children having fun at the Palms Playing Ground during new year holiday in Ibadan on Monday   
  • From left: Bauchi State Commissioner for Women Affairs, Hajia Asabe Hamma; Wife of Bauchi State Governor, Hajia Hadiza Muhammed; and mother of the first baby of the Year, Mrs Maryam Usman during the commissioner visit to specialist Hospital in Bauchi on Monday   
  • A empty road of Herbert Macaulay way during the new year holiday in Abuja on Monday   
  • Traders selling Onions at Nyanya market in Abuja on Monday   
  • Girls hawking ground-nuts in Abuja on Monday   
  • Holiday makers boarding at a bus stop to travel back to their station after the New Year holiday in Lagos on Monday   
  • Travellers boarding a taxi at Zuba park after the New Year holiday in Abuja on Monday    
  • Jawara dancers performing during an outing recently in Nasarawa state.   
  • Young men celebrating the New Year at Imiringi town in Obgia Local Government Area of Bayelsa on Monday   
  • A partially empty township road during the New Year holiday in Minna, Niger capital on Monday    
  • Some Children of Cathedral of St. Michael, during the New Year Church Service in Kaduna on Sunday   
  • First Baby of the year, Samson, delivered at General Hospital Badagry in Lagos on Sunday (1/1/17). The baby was delivered at 12.01. A.M   
  • Wife of the Governor of Lagos State, Mrs Bolanle Ambode (l), with the First Baby of the year in to General Hospital Badagry, Samson, and presenting a gift to the mother, Mrs Grace Samson, during her Goodwill Visit to General Hospitals to welcome the first Baby of the Year in Lagos on Sunday   
  • Lagos-State Commissioner for Health,Dr. Jide Idris (3rd l); Wife of Governor of Lagos-State, Mrs Bolanle Ambode (2nd r); Mother of the first Baby of the year, Mrs Aderonke Akande and Her Husband, Mr Olumide, during Goodwill Visit of the wife of the Governor to Lagos to the Island Maternity Hospital to welcome the first Baby of the Year in Lagos on Sunday   
  • Children of Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs), displaying their Christmas gift items during the visit of the September 20 foundation, a private Initiative of Abayomi Awobokun to Garku IDP Camp in Mararaba,Nyanyan, in Abuja.   
  • Goc 6 Div. Port Harcourt, Maj.-Gen. Kamisu Abdulkarim, Presenting, arms and ammunition recovered, during A “Cleanup Operation” on Cultist And Militant camps in Omoku Community, Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni LGA of Rivers on Sunday   
  • Parishioners of the Sacred Heart Catholic church, Gwagwalada in Abuja, putting incense inside the fire and to warm themselves, during the cross over to 2017 at the early hour of the day on Sunday   
  • Parishioners of the Sacred Heart Catholic church Gwagwalada in Abuja, during the cross over to 2017 at the early hour of the day on Sunday   
  • Procession at the New year Church Service at the Cathedral of St James the Great Oke Bola in Ibadan on Sunday   
  • Cathedral of St. Michael Choirs, during the New Year Church Service In Kaduna on Sunday   
  • Commissioner of Police Kaduna State, Mr Agjole Abeh; I-G Ibrahim Idris and District Head of Goska, Mr Moses Barde, during the visit of I-G and his Team to the crises affected areas in Kafanchan, Kaduna State on Saturday   
  • From left: District head of Dangoma, Alhaji Alhassan Saidu; I-G Ibrahim Idris, and D-I-G operations, Habila Joshak, during the visit of I-G and his team to the affected areas in Kafanchan, Kaduna State on Saturday   
  • From Left: Bishop of Tinubu, Methodist Church, Rt. Rev. Oladapo Babalola; Prelate, Methodist Church of Nigeria, His eminence, Samuel Uche; Secretary of conference, Rt. Rev. Micheal Akinwale, and Bishop of Evangelism, Rt. Rev. Edoka Amuta, at the New Year service of the Methodist Church of Nigeria in Lagos on Sunday   
  • From Left: Legal Secretary, Anglican Diocese of Lagos, Folasade Adetiba, provost of the Cathedral, Very Rev. Adebola Ojofeitimi, Diocesan, Most Rev. Dr Adebola Ademowo, and Deputy Registrar, Segun Ajayi, at the New Year service of the Methodist Church of Nigeria in Lagos on Sunday   
  • First Baby of the year with the mother, Mrs Nafisat Lawal-Bello, at the Maitama General Hospital in Abuja on Sunday (1/1/17). The Baby was delivered at 12.29.A.M.   
  • First Baby of the year at university college hospital in Ibadan on Sunday   
  • Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Ibrahim Magu (L), distributing food items to the internally displaced persons (IDPs), during his visit to their camps in Abuja   
  • From left: Celebrant and Director General, Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), Dr Dakuku Peterside; Former member of the House of Representatives, Mr Asita O. Asita and Sen. Magnus Abe, during the 46th birthday celebration of th Director General of NIMASA in Port Harcourt at the weekend.   

Author

Pulse News Agency Local By NAN

Pulse News Agency Local By NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Patience Jonathan How Police raided home of ex-First Ladybullet
2 Fayose 'God, shame my husband's enemies in 2017,' Governor's wife praysbullet
3 Sambisa Forest Have foreign nations been supporting Boko Haram?bullet

Local

 
Shiites Muslim leaders visit Femi Fani-Kayode in Abuja
N-Power
N-Power FG begins payment of N30,000 monthly stipends to beneficiaries
President Buhari
Buhari President is too old, he needs to give way to a younger man - Bishop Okah
Governor Ganduje
In Kano National Orientation Agency urges residents to be more vigilant