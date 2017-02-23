In Rivers Explosion rocks NLNG pipeline

The NLNG in a statement released Wednesday said the cause of the explosion has not been determined.

A pipeline belonging to the Nigeria Liquefied Natural Gas (NLNG) reportedly exploded on Wednesday, February 22.

According to a statement issued by the company, the cause of the explosion has not been determined.

The company said no casualty was recorded in the explosion which occurred in Rivers State.

The statement said: "An explosion occurred in the afternoon of Wednesday, 22nd February 2017 on a section of the Right of Way housing two gas transmission pipelines, one of which belongs to Nigeria LNG, about 3 kilometres from Rumuji in Rivers State.

"The underlying cause of the incident is still to be determined. No injuries or fatalities have been reported.

"Emergency response procedures were immediately activated and the relevant authorities notified. Communities closest to the area of the incident have been advised not to approach the site in the interest of safety.

"Other measures and engagements have also been initiated to ensure that the situation does not escalate. In the meantime, investigation into the incident is ongoing."

The Niger Delta militants are the usual suspects of pipeline explosions in the oil-rich region.

However, the militants have in recent times laid low in the spate of attacks on oil installations, which is believed to be as a result of the ongoing dialogue between the Niger Delta leaders and the Federal Government.

