In Port Harcourt Army denies killing IPOB supporters

He said IPOB used the pictures and videos as propaganda to attract public sympathy and raise sentiment among citizens in its favour.

  • Published:
Nnamdi Kanu play

Nnamdi Kanu

(Elombah)

In Rivers Police arrest 65 IPOB members
Boko Haram "Stop funding terrorism for personal gains," Group tells northern elites
In Benue Legislator vows to fish out youths that killed soldier in Agatu
Boko Haram Terrorists attack village near Chibok
Sheriff 'Ex-governor gave Boko Haram leader opening to declare jihad' - Gov. Shettima
In Taraba GOC cautions soldiers against the use of social media
Aisha Buhari First Lady thanks Nigerians for support towards Buhari
Aisha Buhari Toyin Saraki, others welcome First Lady back to Nigeria [PHOTOS]
Nnamdi Kanu FG has contracted Muslim Brotherhood to kill our leader – IPOB
IPOB Group accuses Army of killing 5 of its members and injuring 20

The Nigerian Army on Sunday denied that its troops shot 11 members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) to death during Jan. 20 solidarity rally in Port Harcourt.

Col. Aminu Iliyasu, the Army’s spokesman, 6 Division in Port Harcourt said that the army adhered strictly to rules of engagement in spite of provocation from some IPOB members.

Thousands of youths believed to be IPOB supporters took to the street on Jan. 20 to commemorate the election of Donald Trump as 45th President of the United States of America.

Iliyasu said that troops from its 29 Battalion were only deployed to assist other security agencies to prevent possible breakdown of law and order during the rally.

The attention of 6 Division Nigerian Army has been drawn to a baseless and unsubstantiated allegation by one Emma Powerful, who claimed that soldiers killed 11 IPOB members during Jan. 20 rally.

“The allegation is false, malicious and existed in the figment of imagination of Mr Powerful, who claimed to be the Publicity Secretary of IPOB.

“Despite all provocative attempt occasioned by the stoning of security agents and smashing of commuters’ windscreen, troops refused to be cajoled to fire a single shot.

“In spite of the provocation, the violent protest was only subdued with the use of tear gas while arrests were made by a sister security agency with no casualty recorded on either side,” he said.

Iliyasu said that pictures and videos that put on Social Media were old materials picked from IPOB archives.

He said IPOB used the pictures and videos as propaganda to attract public sympathy and raise sentiment among citizens in its favour.

The division spokesman said that the army would no longer tolerate any spurious and unfounded allegations aimed at injuring its image and reputation.

We wish to inform the public that the allegation is untrue and so, should be dismissed as mere propaganda by the separatist group.

“We wish to restate our total commitment to the protection of lives and properties within the division’s area of responsibility.

“To this end, Mr Powerful and other like-minded mischief makers are hereby warned that the Nigerian Army will no longer tolerate such allegations.

Iliyasu urged residents of Akwa Ibom, Bayelsa, Delta and Rivers to corporate with security agencies to enhance peace and socio-economic development of the region. 

Image

Author

Pulse News Agency Local By NAN

Pulse News Agency Local By NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Buhari, Osinbajo Aso Rock cabal is uncomfortable with VP's performance...bullet
2 Osinbajo, Buhari Here's why Acting President has been better than his bossbullet
3 Buhari ‘The fact that he’s receiving visitors shows he’s well,’ Femi...bullet

Local

Market on fire
In Lagos Fire razes company property
Bags of foreign rice (Illustration)
Garba Shehu Nigeria emerges second largest producer of rice – Presidency
Babatunde Fashola
Fashola Minister blames pipeline vandals for drop in power generation
Bus inside river
In Lagos 1 dead as vehicle plunges into river - NEMA