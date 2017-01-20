In Port Harcourt 11 IPOB supporters reportedly killed during pro-Trump rally

11 supporters of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) have reportedly been killed by security agents in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

The IPOB members were holding a rally to celebrate the inauguration of new US President, Donald Trump on Friday, January 20, when they were allegedly shot by security agents.

“They have attacked our people; 11 have been confirmed dead, many others have bullet wounds,” IPOB spokesman, Emma Powerful told Daily Post.

Powerful had earlier claimed, via a statement, that security agents were planning to disrupt the rally. The statement reads:

“The barbaric plans by the Nigeria security agencies against the recent TRUMP solidarity rally in Igweocha Port-Harcourt River state today, 20th January 2017.”

“The Nigeria security agencies, especially the DSS have perfected plans to share some weapons/guns to unscrupulous elements in the society to join the peaceful solidarity rally for TRUMP today in order to create problem within the crowd.

“IPOB is a peaceful organization that have no guns or weapons but Nigeria government and her security agencies especially the DSS have shared destructive objects to kill people in Igweocha River state today.

“‎We are calling on international community, men and women of good conscience around the world to note this because IPOB is peaceful and if anything happens, Nigeria government led by Muhammadu Buhari and the security agencies, especially the DSS should be held responsible.”

The police spokesman in the state, DSP Nnamdi Omoni has however denied the supposed deaths.

He also said that there was no casualty involved and that police officers only used tear gas to disperse the mob.