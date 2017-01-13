In Plateau Youths protest against production, consumption of hard drugs

Youths in Mangu Local Government Area of Plateau on Friday staged a peaceful protest against the production, consumption of hard drugs and alcohol in the area.

The youths, led by Mr Joshua Panpe, President, Mwaghavul Youths Movement (MYM), marched through Mangu town chanting, “No to Goskolo and hard drugs; no to Bukutu (local alcohol) in Mangu”.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the youth, after marching round the streets, converged at the MYM Secretariat, where they were addressed by stakeholders.

Panpe said the protest was a deliberate attempt to sending signals to both producers and sellers of hard drugs that they were no longer welcome in the area.

“It is a signal to those who are fond of producing Goskolo and alcohol as well as selling it to our people, especially the youths that we don’t want that anymore.

“These illicit drugs are destroying the lives of our youths and we are saying no to their production and consumption.

“As youths, we shall monitor our members to ensure that we are not lured into taking hard drugs, Goskolo is sending a lot of our people to their early graves.’’

Reacting, Mr Titus Bise, the Management Committee Chairman, Mangu Local Government, commended them for taking a step he described as “timely and very necessary’’.

Bise tasked the youths to take the campaign to all the districts and villages in the council to save innocent youths from the dangers of these substances and alcohol.

The chairman encouraged them to continue with the fight without any fear because their actions were supported by a law.

Also speaking, the Women Leader in Mangu, Mrs Zipporah Duhumyil, pledged to ensure that no woman in the council would be allowed to sell ‘Bukutu’ before 12 noon on Sundays.

She, however, challenged the youths’ leadership to get the statistics of those involved in the drug business in the council for prompt action by the constituted authorities.

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), represented by Mr Adamu Sabo, also pledged to join forces with the youths.

Sabo said that the NDLEA would ensure that those involved in the production and consumption of the illicit drugs were apprehended and punished in accordance with the law.