In Plateau Police rescue 145 children being transported to unknown destination

The children, who are between 4 to 8 years old, were to be shared to Plateau, Kaduna and Nasarawa states.

Policemen in Plateau State have intercepted two trucks carrying 145 children from Bauchi, Gombe and Jigawa states.

A statement issued by Terna Tyopev, the spokesman for the state police command, said the children, who are all boys, are between four to eight years old.

It said the kids were to be shared to Plateau, Kaduna and Nasarawa states.

Tyopev said the police is in touch with the Plateau chapter of Jama’atul Nasril Islam and other critical stakeholders, to establish contact with the two state governments for the return of the children to their parents.

"This trend, if not checked, will cause embarrassment to Plateau, north-central and the nation at large," the spokesman said.

He said the driver, conductor, and all accomplices have been arrested and will be charged to court.

 

 

 

