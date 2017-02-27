In Plateau NGO offers scholarships, training to 1,000 girls

A Non Government Organisation (NGO), Girls Education Mission International (GEM), has offered scholarships and entrepreneurial training to 1,000 girls in Plateau.

Mrs. Keturah Shammah, the Executive Director of GEM, who spoke on the gesture, in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Jos, said that the organisation worked with 30 schools to arrive at the beneficiaries.

She said that the group also reached out to community leaders toward ensuring that only deserving persons were enrolled into its training programme.

Shammah explained that GEM started its operation in Kaduna in 2007, as an intervention body reaching out to girls, who had been deprived of education and training opportunities.

“We tried to build their capacities; we offered them relevant knowledge towards becoming women of integrity,” she said.

Gem listed main activities of the group to include mentoring, educational and economic empowerment, capacity building and entrepreneurial skills training.

She said that the group was already partnering with technological experts to launch a technology initiative for girls aged 10-18, and for young women aged 18-35.

“The focus here is to help those groups to know more about modern technology so that they can be further empowered to compete for available opportunities,” she said.