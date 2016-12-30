In Oyo :  2017 budget to focus on Internally Generated Revenue - Ajimobi

Oyo State Governor, Abiola Ajimobi has presented the state’s 2017 budget to the House of Assembly.
Ajimobi also named the N207 trillion 2017 budget the “Budget of Self Reliance.”
“In the face of the challenges in the outgoing year, arising from almost complete reliance on Federal Allocation which has grave consequences, as Federal Statutory Allocation itself is dependent on extraneous factors, this budget has been designed to be Internally Generated Revenue driven,” he said.
Ajimobi also promised the legislators that the Commissioner for Finance and Budget would present a detailed analysis of the budget proposal in due course.
