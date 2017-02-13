In Osun FRSC to check all forms of overloading of vehicles

The Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) in Osun has reiterated its commitment to end overloading of vehicles to reduced carnage on the roads.

The Zonal Commander in charge of Osun, Oyo and Ondo, Mr Augustine Aipoh, made the disclosure in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Osogbo on Monday.

Aipoh said that the commission was against all form of overloading, speeding, road traffic offences, and warned motorists to desist from the act.

He said that the speed limit device was introduced to enhance safety on Nigeria roads and to regulate the speed of most vehicles.

Aipoh said the stressed the device would help regulate speeding and other road traffic-related offences on highways.

Aipoh , however, urged personnel of his command to put in their best toward effective implementation of some important strategic goals which would help in saving lives on Nigerian roads.