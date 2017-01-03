In Ogun 3 dead in ghastly auto crash along Lagos/Ibadan expressway

At least three persons were reported dead on Monday, January 2, after a ghastly auto accident along the Sagamu axis of the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

According to the Ogun State Sector Commander of the FRSC, Clement Oladele, the accident, which occurred around 2:00 pm, was caused by over-speeding.

He said: "The accident, which involved a black Honda CRV with registration number KRD 933DD and White Daf Trailer with registration number JJJ 107 XD, was caused by route violation and speed limit violation.

"The accident involved five persons, two male and three female, in which one male and one female got injured while the male and two female died."

Oladele said the deceased and the two who sustained injuries have been taken to Olabisi Onabanjo University Teaching Hospital OOUTH, Sagamu.

He urged motorists to obey traffic rules and regulations and avoid speeding.