In Niger Police arrests 21 cattle rustlers, kidnappers

The Niger Police Command have recovered 477 cattle, 90 sheeps and various dangerous weapons from the suspects.
The Spokesman of the command, DSP Bala Elkalla, said this in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Minna.
He said the suspects would be charged to court as soon as investigation is completed.
Elkalla assured residents that the command was adopting proactive measures to end the activities of cattle rustling, kidnapping and other forms of criminal activities in the state.
