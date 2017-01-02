In Niger Police arrests 21 cattle rustlers, kidnappers

The Police in Niger has announced the arrest of 21 suspected cattle rustlers and kidnappers terrorising residents across state.

The Spokesman of the command, DSP Bala Elkalla, said this in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Minna.

According to him, the command also recovered 477 cattle, 90 sheeps and various dangerous weapons from the suspects.

He said the suspects would be charged to court as soon as investigation is completed.

Elkalla assured residents that the command was adopting proactive measures to end the activities of cattle rustling, kidnapping and other forms of criminal activities in the state.