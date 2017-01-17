In Niger Police appeal for information on killers of Inspector, others

Police in Niger have appealed for information that would lead to arrest of killers of a policeman, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) operative and a civilian.

The command’s Spokesman, Mr Bala Elekana, a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), made the appeal in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Minna on Tuesday.

He said that although sufficient security personnel had been deployed to hunt for the killers of the persons, the police still required the help of the public.

“We have put in place measures that will pave way for the arrest and prosecution of all those involved in the senseless killings, but the residents should complement the effort of the command.

“The residents should come forward with intelligent information that will aid the command to apprehend all those involved in the act,” Elekana said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the deceased were killed during a clash between herdsmen and natives of Sabon Daga village in Bosso Local Government Area on Thursday.