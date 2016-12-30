Home > Local >

In Niger :  NULGE urges govt to pay workers outstanding salaries

The Ministry of Local Government in the state had embarked on the screening of personnel to identify the genuine workers.

The President, Nigeria Union of Local Government Employee (NULGE), Niger Chapter,‎ Alhaji Saidu Kala, has urged the state government. to pay local government workers their outstanding salaries.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Ministry of Local Government in the state had embarked on the screening of personnel to identify the genuine workers and make out the ghost workers.

‎Kala made the call in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Minna.‎

He said the screening committee had done 80 per cent of the screening, with workers of a few local government councils yet to be screened.

“I advise the ministry not to tarry in releasing the salary of those that have been screened.

“We have the belief that the funds are available and our agreement is that nobody should be delayed from getting salary as long as such persons have been screened and cleared,” he said.

He said that the exercise is for October, November and December and that the motive of the verification exercise is “no screening no salary”.

The chairman explained that some have been screened but because of one or two issues they have, they might not be paid until they were cleared. ‎

“The committee is enjoying so much cooperation ‎from the workers because they know it involves a lot of bureaucracy to carry out the verification.

“They know that a lot of atrocities have been committed in the past and that such atrocities need to be rectified,” Kala said.

‎NAN reports that the screening was embarked upon by a 20-man committee in Oct. as directed by Gov. Abubakar Bello.

