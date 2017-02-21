In Niger Liquor vendors given up to Feb. 28 to obtain licences

He said that liquor selling points must also be located eight kilometres away from residential areas.

  • Published:
Abubakar Sani Bello, Gov of Niger State play

Abubakar Sani Bello, Gov of Niger State

(Niger State Government Website)

In Minna Court convicts 11 prostitutes
Niger Delta Buhari orders Army to return Tompolo’s golden sword
Abubakar Bello Niger Governor to probe usage of N4.4bn bailout fund by LGs
Pulse Exclusive "Past govt took $15bn from Nigeria's foreign reserve at once" - Presidency [VIDEO]
Niger Delta Militants Buhari reportedly dumps idea of military force in oil rich region
Paris Club Refund SERAP urges FG to deal with Governors who allegedly diverted funds
Wike Rivers women say they will die for Governor
Fashola Minister blames pipeline vandals for drop in power generation
In Borno Gov Shettima bans prostitution, sale of alcohol

The Niger State Liquor Licensing Board has given liquor vendors up to Feb. 28 to obtain their licences or risk arrest.

Mr Yahaya Halidu, its chairman, gave the deadline on Monday in Minna, after visiting demolished structures hitherto used for the sale of liquor.

“Those selling alcohol without licences or with expired licences will be made to face the law because we believe that such places serve as meeting points for hoodlums."

“The board will no longer tolerate the arbitrary sales of alcohol at just every corners since there is a law in place to regulate the sales of the product,” he said.

He said that liquor selling points must also be located eight kilometres away from residential areas.

The board chairman said that hideouts, used by liquor vendors, had been discovered, and hinted that a joint enforcement team of security agencies were being mobilized to arrest and prosecute unlicensed operators after the deadline.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local By NAN

Pulse News Agency Local By NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Garba Shehu Nigeria emerges second largest producer of rice – Presidencybullet
2 Buhari, Osinbajo Aso Rock cabal is uncomfortable with VP's performance...bullet
3 Buhari ‘The fact that he’s receiving visitors shows he’s well,’ Femi...bullet

Local

Bags of rice
Agriculture FG to install 110 rice milling machines to boost its production
Nigerian Children
Child battery NGO calls for resuscitation of communal training of children
Ooni of Ife
Ooni of Ife Monarch appeals to state governments over workers’ unpaid salaries
Agriculture Cassava farmers seek prompt loan disbursement to improve production