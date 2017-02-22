In Niger Fixing dilapidated roads in Niger will gulp N1bn annually

The Niger State Roads Maintenance Agency (NIGROMA) says it needs one billion Naira annually to fix the dilapidated roads in Niger.

NIGROMA Managing Director Umar Sani told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Minna on Wednesday that the agency received N300 million for maintenance of the roads.

“The agency made a proposal of N1 billion but the state government gave us an envelope of N300 million."

“That envelope is not close to what we need to fix the roads. Some of the road needs total overhauling."

“We just have to do such roads to ease the problem of motorists. Road construction and maintenance is capital intensive."

“That is why we are asking for more resources to work on the roads within the next four months of dry season,” he said.

Sani appealed to the state government to allocate more funds to the agency to enable it achieve its mandate.

“We are now in dry season and it is our wish to take advantage of it before the rain sets in.”

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that some part of Minna is wearing a new look because of the maintenance it has undergone.