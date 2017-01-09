In Nasarawa Police restate commitment to curb crime

The Nasarawa State Police Command on Monday restated its commitment to curbing crime in the state in the interest of peace and national development.

The State Commissioner of Police, Alhaji Sadiq Abubakar-Bello, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lafia that the command was successful in tackling crimes in 2016.

Abubakar-Bello attributed this success to the hard work of its officers and men with the cooperation of the state government and residents.

“First and foremost, let me thank Gov. Tanko Al-Makura for creating an enabling environment for the police to operate and also the people of the state for their cooperation to ensure peace.

“Let me also thank the media and other stakeholders for their partnership in tackling crimes and ensuring that peace is sustained in the state.

“In 2016, we achieved a lot through the arrest and parade of suspects for various offences.

“I want to restate the police commitment to continue to tackle crimes in the state,” he said.

The commissioner said that the command had mapped out strategies to tackle the rampant cases of armed robbery, rape, kidnapping and other criminal activities in the state.

He urged residents in the state to have confidence in the ability of his men to rid the state of crimes.

“I urge the public not to relent in their efforts in tipping the command and any police station nearest to them with information that will help clampdown on the activities of criminals.

“I want to remind you that the issues of security should not be left in the hands of security men alone.

“Therefore, be vigilant of the goings-on around you and report any suspicious act or movement of persons to the police for prompt action,’’ Abubakar-Bello said.

The commissioner also urged residents to remain peaceful, law abiding and to go about their normal businesses to boost the nation’s socio-economic activities.