In Nasarawa Police arrest 25-Yr-Old man for allegedly killing sister

The Nasarawa State Police Command has arrested one Mr Stephen Ali, 25, for allegedly strangulating his elder sister, Miss Patience Stephen, to death in Lafia.

DSP Kennedy Idirisu, the command’s spokesman, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Lafia that the suspect was arrested following the discovery of the deceased’s corpse on Jan. 8.

Idirisu said investigations revealed that the lifeless body of the victim was discovered in her room at the family residence behind the Central Bank building at Bukan-Sidi, Lafia.

He said the family members became curious and had to knock on her door that fateful morning when she did not show up for the general morning prayer.

According to the spokesman, the suspect also did not attend the early morning prayer, which drew suspicion from family members.

Idirisu said the police had also arrested one Kelvin Shehu, 24, and friend of the suspect, over the alleged murder.

He said investigation had begun to ascertain the motive behind the alleged murder.