In Nasarawa Peace Corps free 5 inmates, assist needy

Five inmates in Nasarawa state have regained their freedom following the payment of fines byu the Nigerian Peace Corps.

The Nigerian Peace Corps (NPC), Nasarawa State Command, has paid the fines for five inmates in Lafia prison to secure their freedom.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) also reports that the corps donated more than N200,000 to assist patients and orphans as part of commitment to improve the lives of needy persons in the society.

Mr Bala Joshua, the state Commandant of the corps, made this known on Monday while addressing newsmen after he secured the release of the inmates and visited orphans at Gidan Bege Orphanage Home, Lafia.

Joshua said the corps donated N100,000 to Mr Peter Abashi, who fell down from an electrical poll, to defray the cost of his medical expenses.

Similarly, he said that the corps had donated a bag of rice, soap, Maggi and detergents, among other items to the orphanage home in Lafia for the orphans.

“This New Year visit started yesterday when we visited and donated N100,000 to one Mr Peter Abashi from Wakama area of the state who fell down from electrical poll since 2013 and don’t have money for his medical bill.

“Today, we deem it necessary and fit to come to the state prison yard Lafia to sympathise with the inmates and freed five of them after we have paid their fines.

“We also donated a bag of foreign rice to those yet to be released in order to better their standard of living.

“We also deem it necessary to visit the Gidan Bege Orphanage Home, Lafia to sympathise with the orphans and to donate N50,000 for their school fees, and some food items and detergents so as to give them a sense of belonging as well as to improve on their standard of living.

“We did all these gesture as part of our social responsibility to improve on the standard of living of less privileged persons in the society,” he said.

The commandant advised the inmates to be agents of change and urged them to be law abiding while in the prison and after been released in their interest.

Abashi assured of more support to the needy including patients, inmates and orphans.

He appealed to well spirited individuals to assist indigent people, saying “givers never lack’’.

He said that the command was collaborating with other security agencies to sensitise the people on the need to shun crime and other negative tendencies in the interest of peace and for the overall development of the country.

In their separate responses, Mr Musa Abubakar, Pastor Bulus Paul, the Lafia Prison Yard Guard Commandant and Director of Gidan Bege Orphanage Home, thanked the peace corps for the gesture and called for its sustenance.

NAN also reports that the released inmates are Yusuf Ibrahim, Emmanuel Joseph, Adamu Vincent, Friday Nwobodo and Samuel Edmond

Image
  • Charge D’Affaires, Permanent Mission of Nigeria to the UN, Amb. Anthony Bosah; Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama; and Minister Plenipotentiary and Spokesperson, Permanent Mission of Nigeria to the UN, Akinremi Bolaji, after Onyeama’s address on ‘Human Trafficking in Conflict Situations’ at the Security Council in New York. 
  • Some people sort out their luggage at Ijora Park to travel for the Christmas celebration in Lagos on Friday 
  • Chairman of the Transition Implementation Committee (TIC) for Irepodun Local Government Area of Kwara, Alhaji Kazeem Adekanye (L) and Vice-Chancellor, Landmark University, Omu-Aran, Prof. Aize Obayan, during the council's official’s courtesy visit to the institution in Omu-Aran, Kwara, on Thursday 
  • Scene of an accident at Obanikoro Bus Stop on Ikorodu Road in Lagos on Friday 
  • Thriving commercial activities taking place at Idumota on the Lagos Island in preparation for the Christmas celebration on Friday 
  • Live chicken costing from N3,000 to N4,000 each on sale at the for Christmas celebration at Swali market in Yenagoa on Friday 
  • From left : Head of Corporate Communications, The Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE), Olumide Orojimi; Corporate Social Responsibility Analyst at the NSE, Boluwatiwi Omidiji; Head, of Information Security, NSE, Favour Femi-Oyewole; Founder/President, Lagos Food Bank Initiative, Michael Sunbola; Learning and Development Analyst, NSE, Edidiong Etuk; Head of Human Resources, NSE, Pai Gamde; Digital Marketing Manager, NSE, Clifford Akpolo; Executive Assistant to the Chief Executive Officer of NSE, Rosemary Amagbor; and Administrative Secretary, Lagos Food Bank Initiative, Yusuf Funmilayo, at the 2016 NSE Employee Give-Back Initiative donation to Lagos Food Bank Initiative in Lagos. 
  • Some orphans and less privileged children dance during a Christmas party organized for them by Evolve Caregiver Foundation at Imiringi town in Bayelsa on Friday 
  • Some members of Evolve Caregiver Foundation, orphans and less privileged children during a Christmas party at Imiringi town in Bayelsa on Friday 
  • players in action during the Apretia Annual Christmas Football Completion at Imiringi town in Bayelsa on Friday 
  • A youth transports skilfully arranged plastic chairs for celebration on the Swali market road in Yenagoa on Friday 
  • Men selling soup condiments at Bodija market in Ibadan on Friday 
  • From left: Secretary to Bayelsa Government, Chief Serena Dokubo-Spiff; Deputy Governor of Bayelsa, retired Rear Admiral John Jonah; Special Adviser to Bayelsa Governor on Treasury, Mr Seipulo Timipre; and Bayelsa Commissioner for Information, Mr Jonathan Obuebite, during the visit of the Deputy Governor to revenue collection points at Igbogene in Bayelsa to announce the end to cash collection of government revenues from January 1, 2017, on Friday 
  • Men hawking yam tubers along the street at Bodija market in Ibadan on Friday (23/12/16). Some people enjoy pounded yam meal with vegetable soup at Christmas. 
  • People buy foot wears in preparation for Christmas celebration at Wuse market in Abuja on Friday 
  • Travelers boarding at Nyanya Motor Park in Abuja on Friday 
  • Traders display Christmas hampers for sale at Wuse market in Abuja on Friday 
  • Scene of an accident which claimed five lives near Abba junction on the Onitsha-Enugu expressway in Anambra on Friday 
  • Butchers preparing chickens for their customers in preparation for Christmas celebration at Wuse market in Abuja on Friday 
  • People queue for Lake Rice at the distribution centre in Teslim Balogun Stadium, Surulere in Lagos on Friday 
  • People carrying bags of Lake Rice at the distribution centre in Teslim Balogun Stadium, Surulere in Lagos on Friday 
  • An 82 years-old man, Pa Olu Oyeniyi fumigating his house ahead of Christmas celebration, using hand-pump at odo-Oro quarters of Ikole-Ekiti of Ekiti state on Friday 
  • Travellers boarding at Kawo Motor Park in preparation for Christmas celebration in Kaduna on Friday 
  • Wife of the Governor of Oyo State, Mrs Florence Ajimobi (M) presenting gift items to orphans and indigent children in Ibadan on Friday 

