In Nasarawa :  5 persons arrested for killing Chinese miner

The police command in Nasarawa state has nabbed five people for reportedly killing a  a Chinese miner and three others in the state.

Abubakar Sadiq-Bello, the Commissioner of Police in the state, revealed this to nesmen on Friday in Lafia.

The commander disclosed that investigations pointed to the fact that one Yahuza Yahaya was the leader of the criminal gang responsible for the ambush and killing of the three miners and their police escort.    

He also claimed that one AK-47 riffle, military uniform and two photographs of the gang leader were recovered from the suspects.

In one of photographs, the gang leader was dressed in military uniform and brandishing an AK-47 riffle.

Investigation is still on to apprehend other accomplices in the case and all the suspects will be charged to court as soon as investigation is concluded,’’ Sadiq-Bello said.

Some gunmen on November 28, kidnapped and killed the mine workers, including a Chinese in the Nasarawa-Eggon Local Government Area of the state.

Written by Victor Agboga

