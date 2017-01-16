In Maiduguri Soldiers kill 12-year-old female suicide bomber

Soldiers in Maiduguri, Borno State have gunned down a 12-year-old female suicide bomber who was attempting to attack the University of Maiduguri.

The incident comes just hours after twin explosions went off in the university killing four people and injuring 17 others.

“At about 08:000hrs, a third suicide bomber, female, of about 12 years with IED strapped to her body, was intercepted at Bara Karaya village behind University of Maiduguri, in Muna Garage general area,” police spokesman in Borno, Victor Isuku said.

“The suicide bomber was sighted by villagers who promptly alerted the military. She was gunned down, while the EOD personnel of the command secured and rendered safe her unexploded IED vest,” he added.

One of the earlier attacks was reportedly carried out by a 7-year-old male suicide bomber.

The attacks are believed to be the work of terrorist group, Boko Haram.

Meanwhile, President Muhammadu Buhari has condemned the university bombings and described Boko Haram as a godless group.