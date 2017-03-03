In Maiduguri Police urge Borno residents to be vigilant

The Borno Police Command on Friday advised residents of the state to be more vigilant by reporting strange happenings around them to law enforcement agents nearest to them.

The Commissioner of Police in the state,Mr Damian Chukwu, gave the advice while speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN)in Maiduguri.

Chukwu was reacting to Friday’s multiple blasts in Maiduguri in which three suicide bombers died and three petrol trucks were destroyed.

He said that the residents must collaborate with security agents by sharing vital information on suspicious movements around them.

” I want to appeal to the people to be vigilant and be wary of happenings and people around them.

“People should report any strange objects or happenings to either the police or other law enforcement agents,” Chukwu said.

The commissioner said this was necessary to prevent loss of lives and property associated with suicide attacks in the state.

“One will expect that the terrorists will resort to this kind of thing because the military have driven them out of their Sambisa stronghold.

“They are now using guerrilla warfare, which is their usual style,” he said.

Chukwu said that the police were collaborating with other law enforcement agencies to ensure total peace in the nearest future.

He expressed joy that no person was killed aside from the three suicide bombers in the Friday attack.

“The incident happened close to Armani petrol station in the neighborhood of the NNPC depot on Damboa road Maiduguri.

“About seven trucks loaded with petrol were parked in a vicinity. There was also a bus and a Volkswagen saloon car and a coaster,” he said.

“Three suspected suicide bombers comprising an adult male and two teenage girls laced with explosives sneaked to the place and found their way into the clusters of the vehicles.

“They detonated their explosives one after the other after attaching themselves each to a truck,” he said.

He said that the three trucks exploded with the fuel inside, “and The bombers were roasted to death and the trucks destroyed.

“The fortunate thing is that only the bombers died, no other person was lost,” Chukwu said.

“We got there on time and with the help of the fire service we were able to evacuate the remaining vehicles and relocate them to a safe place on time,” the commissioner said.