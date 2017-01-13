In Madagali 1 killed, 3 injured in bomb blast

The Adamawa Commissioner of Information and Strategy, Malam Ahmad Sajoh, said one person was killed and three others were injured in Friday’s triple bomb blast in Madagali.

Sajoh told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that the low level of casualty was as a result of precautionary measures introduced by the State Government to contain incidents of suicide attacks in Madagali Local Government Area.

He said that the massive enlightenment campaign on security consciousness had helped in identifying suicide bombers in the area before they reached their destination on market days.

“We lost only one life while three people sustained injuries and are now receiving treatment at the Michika General Hospital.

“Government has taken measures to cater for the injured and their relations staying with them at the hospital,” the commissioner said.

While commending security agencies and the public for their commitment to the fight against the insurgents, Sajoh said that government would not fail them in it’s responsibility of protecting lives and property.