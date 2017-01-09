In Lagos Traffic jam on Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway as truck laden with sand falls

A truck loaded with sand on Monday fell at the Ile-Zik intersection on Agege-Ikeja road, resulting in traffic jam for several hours along the Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that, however, no life was lost in the accident.

The truck with Lagos State registration number, KTU 14 XQ, fell sideways, emptying a trip of sand beside the traffic light at the ever busy Ile-Zik intersection.

A joint team of the Lagos State Traffic Management Agency (LASTMA), Police and other security agencies were on ground to offer help and control the heavy traffic on the axis.

A LASTMA official at the scene, who pleaded anonymity, told NAN that the accident happened at about 4a.m.

“To ease the traffic we called for another truck to transfer the sand which had covered the road.

“We are waiting for a towing van to move the truck from the road; we have taken control of the traffic situation as it has already affected those coming from Agege to Ikeja Along,” the official said.

The driver of the vehicle, who simply identified himself as Adebayo, told NAN that the accident occurred as a result of brake failure.

Adebayo said he suddenly lost control while driving and the truck fell.

“The break failed and I did my best not to hit other vehicles and pedestrians and while trying to control the vehicle, it tumbled,” the driver narrated.

Also, Mr Atiti Joseph, an Enforcement Officer with the Lagos State Parks and Gardens Agency (LASPARK), said that the accident damaged some kerbs and other facilities owned by the Lagos State Government.

“The accident has little impact on the kerbs and some part of our garden.

“I am in touch with other safety agencies in order to rectify the damages which the driver will have to pay for,” Joseph said.