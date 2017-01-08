In Lagos Task Force dislodges traders from Tinubu Square

Egbeyemi also described the practice of trading and hawking around Tinubu Square as worrisome.

  • Published:
Lagos State Governor, Akinwunmi Ambode play

Lagos State Governor, Akinwunmi Ambode

(Pulse Nigeria)

Ambode Governor promises to make life comfortable for Lagosians
Ambode Governor offers amnesty to cultist in Lagos state
In Lagos Lawyers hail passage of bill on death penalty for kidnappers
Tunde Braimoh Lagos lawmaker urges citizens to shun greed, corruption
Ambode ‘We will change Badagry for good,’ Governor promises
In Lagos Assembly passes 2017 Appropriation Bill
In Lagos Lawmakers pass death penalty for kidnappers
Ambode Governor to sack some non-performing commissioners?

The Lagos State Government on Sunday dislodged traders and hawkers from Tinubu Square to restore sanity and protect the “Tinubu Monumental Arcade“.

SP Olayinka Egbeyemi, who led the Lagos State Task Force and “Kick against Indiscipline’’ (KAI) operatives in the exercise, said the activities of the traders and hawkers constituted environmental nuisance.

Egbeyemi, who described the street trading and hawking around Tinubu Square as worrisome, said that the agency would strictly implement the Lagos State Environmental Sanitation Laws on offenders.

“Many of these monumental arcades are primarily meant to preserve our cultural heritage and to serve as archives for academic research.

“Others were provided just for relaxation and were named after heroes of this country.

“The ‘Tinubu Arcade’ which was re-constructed by the present administration was named after Madam Efunroje Tinubu (1810 – 1887), a female aristocrat and trader during the pre-colonial period in Nigeria.

“Tinubu Monumental Arcade has been seriously abused, with environmental nuisance particularly street traders and hawkers, who by extension block road setbacks and walkways constructed around the arcade.

“We enjoin market leaders across the state to warn traders and hawkers to immediately stop displaying and selling wares around monumental arcades provided by the government,’’ he said.

Egbeyemi advised traders not to extend their trading activities beyond areas the government had designated as markets.

He said anyone arrested selling on road setbacks and walkways across the state would not only have his or her wares confiscated, but also face charges in court.

NAN reports that the Lagos State Environmental Sanitation and Special Offences Unit (Task Force) has been relocated from Ikeja to Multi-purpose Agency complex, Bolade Oshodi, opposite the Arena complex.

ALSO READ: Ambode orders demolition of shanties around creeks, waterways

The relocation which affected some government agencies was meant to strengthen their operations.

Agencies affected by the relocation include Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), KAI, Nigeria Legion and Lagos State Environmental Sanitation Mobile Courts.

Image

Author

Pulse News Agency Local By NAN

Pulse News Agency Local By NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Diezani Allison-Madueke Former Petroleum Minister returns $153m to FGbullet
2 FBI List of rich Nigerian politicians is so fake, we are in tearsbullet
3 Diezani Alison Madueke Why $153M theft should make you very angrybullet

Local

 
Shiites Muslim leaders visit Femi Fani-Kayode in Abuja
N-Power
N-Power FG begins payment of N30,000 monthly stipends to beneficiaries
President Buhari
Buhari President is too old, he needs to give way to a younger man - Bishop Okah
Maikanti Baru
NNPC Corporation targets 60 per cent local refining capacity by end of 2017