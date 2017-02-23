In Lagos NUJ inaugurates Federated Maritime Chapel

The Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Lagos State Council, on Wednesday evening inaugurated a new chapel, Federated Maritime Chapel, in addition to over 70 chapels of the council.

The Chairman of the council, Mr Deji Elumoye and the Acting Secretary, Mr Odifa Adebayo, performed the inauguration at the council’s secretariat in Ikeja.

They also supervised the conduct of the election of the chapel’s executives into the seven positions which were keenly contested.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports at the end of the election, Mr George Umunakwe won the chairmanship position with 45 votes to defeat Mr Obiajulu Agu, who scored 30 votes.

Other elected officers are Mr Okey Iroegbu as the Vice-Chairman; Mr Segun Agbolade won the post of Secretary, while Mr Felix Kumuyi emerged as the Assistant Secretary.

Mrs Anne Ejuka won the post of Treasurer; Mr Livinus Onwugbolu emerged as the Financial Secretary; while Mr Ambrose Okehi was elected as Auditor.

In his post-election remarks, Umunakwe pledged to carry all members of the chapel along in the new dispensation.

He said that the election was conducted “peacefully and fairly’’.

“Ìt is a new dawn in maritime reporting. A time to work with the stakeholders and move the sector forward,’’ NAN quotes Umunakwe as saying.

He urged journalists to key into the new logic of Developmental Journalism for the betterment of the maritime sector and the country at large.

