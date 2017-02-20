In Lagos Nigerian Army lieutenant kidnapped in FESTAC

The victim was said to have been whisked away while leading a team of soldiers on a patrol in FESTAC town.

A lieutenant of the Nigerian Army has reportedly been kidnapped by unknown gunmen in FESTAC area of Lagos State.

The assailants were said to have attacked a team of soldiers led by the victim, who is simply identified as Diya, while they were on patrol in Abule Ado area on Monday evening, February 20.

According to Nigerian Tribune, since the abduction, there has been tension in FESTAC town as military officers and members of the Oodua Peoples’ Congress (OPC) commenced a search-and-rescue effort.

It was gathered that Diya's colleagues also engaged in a random shooting at 7th Avenue in FESTAC.

"The operation is ongoing now at Abule Ado and FESTAC town simultaneously," a resident told the newspaper.

"The army officer was actually abducted on Saturday and what happened today is that the soldiers reinforced and invaded the base of the militants.

"For more than two hours, there have been heavy shootings from the soldiers. It started from the 6th Avenue and it is now spreading to the 7th Avenue."

ALSO READ: Do not take laws into your hands in the line of duty - GOC warns soldiers

The kidnapping is coming days after Governor Akinwunmi Ambode approved a law that prescribes a death penalty for kidnappers.