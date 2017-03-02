In Lagos Man accused of defiling teenage girl gets N200,000 bail

A man who allegedly defiled a 15-year-old girl was on Thursday released on court orders

  • Published:
4-yr-old boy sentenced to life in prison for murder play

4-yr-old boy sentenced to life in prison for murder

Olisa Metuh Former PDP spokesman's trial stalls again due to adjournment
Pulse Frontpage Read today's newspaper headlines [Thursday, March 2, 2017]
Sam Egwu Ex-Gov's hotel sealed over N5M tax debt
Peace Corps Why we arrested Akor, 46 others - Police
Abdulfatah Ahmed Judges should be bold, fearless, incorruptible - Gov
Femi Fani-Kayode Court to decide whether to recuse from ex-minister’s trial March 16

A 56-year-old man, Andrew Igwe, who allegedly defiled a 15-year-old girl, was on Thursday released on bail on the orders of a Surulere Chief Magistrates’ Court in Lagos.

He was granted bail in the sum of N200, 000.

Igwe, a resident at No. 7, Ogunyemi St., Orile-Iganmu in Lagos, is being tried for defilement.

‎‎The prosecutor, Sgt. Anthonia Osayande told the court that the accused committed the offence at No. 7, Ogunyemi St., Orile-Iganmu at about 2.00 p.m. on Feb. 19. 

‎‎She said the accused, who reside in the same compound with the parents of the girl, sent her on an errand and on her return, the accused closed the door of his room and assaulted her sexually. ‎

‎Osayande said the teenage girl reported the incident to her mother, who invited in the police to effect the arrest of the accused,.

‎The offence contravened Sections 137 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State 2011 which carries a life imprisonment as penalty for offenders.‎

‎The accused pleaded innocence of the offence.

The Chief Magistrate, Mrs Ipaye Nwachukwu, granted the accused bail in the sum of N200, 000 with one surety in like sum.‎

Nwachukwu said the surety must be either a community leader or a cleric and should provide evidence of tax payment to the government.

She directed that the case file should be duplicated and a copy sent to the State Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) for advice.

The case has been adjourned to April 4.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local By NAN

Pulse News Agency Local By NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Xenophobic Attacks 97 Nigerians deported from South Africabullet
2 Xenophobia TUC accuse SA govt, security agencies of targeting Nigeriansbullet
3 Boko Haram Female suicide bomber disobeys Abubakar Shekau,...bullet

Local

Court
In FCT Man gets 1 year imprisonment, 12 strokes of cane for stealing motorcycle
Buhari receives congratulatory phone call from President Goodluck Jonathan
Buhari President speaks to King Mohammed of Morocco
The leader of Boko Haram's main faction, Abubakar Shekau.
Boko Haram Adamawa steps up training for pupils, teachers
Jigawa state Governor, Muhammad Badaru
Muhammad Badaru Jigawa Governor appoints 8 new permanent secretaries