In Lagos IT expert calls for national identity number to enhance security

Mr Rogba Adeoye, an ICT expert, on Wednesday advised the Federal Government to introduce national identity numbers for all the citizens.

Adeoye, a former President of the Information Technology System and Security Professionals (ITSSP), made the call in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos.

According to him, national identity numbering would help curb some of the the security challenges the country faced in recent time.

“We need national identity number for every citizen and this should be a priority for everybody because it will help solve one of the challenges the country is having as regards security."

“It will tackle the issue of who is this, who is doing what and will equally help government in planning,’’ he said.

Adeoye said that the vice president’s office initiated a national identity management charter harmonisation programme, which he described as a good development.

He said that was carried out through new technologies to assist the people and the country to be up to date.

The former ITSSP president said that such programmes would help the country to derive statistical data that would help get realistic data for adequate planning.

“With national identity management number, the effect will be too much on security, planning, commerce, financing, its importance cannot be overemphasised,’’ he said.

The expert also urged all stakeholders in the IT industry to collaborate with the joint inter-ministerial committee to work out ways the national identity programme would become to reality.

“We have the capacity, the technical know-how in the country. We can do it again, let us make it a priority,’’ he said.