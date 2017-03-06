In Lagos Gbajabiamila lights up Surulere communities

The Majority Leader of the House of Reps inaugurated solar-powered streetlights in Rabiatu Thompson and Olufemi communities in his Surulere Constituency.

The Majority Leader of the House of Representatives, Mr Femi Gbajabiamila, on Sunday night inaugurated solar-powered streetlights in Rabiatu Thompson and Olufemi communities in his Surulere Constituency.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that residents of the benefiting communities and those from adjoining areas trooped out in their numbers to witness the switching-on of the lights.

Gbajabiamila, represented by Mr Sherif Balogun, Sole Administrator, Surulere Local Government Area, said the provision of the streetlights was redemption of his electoral promise to always connect with his constituents and deliver dividends of democracy.

He said the delivery of the project was to enhance security in the affected areas and boost night business activities.

“These solar-powered streetlights lining both sides of Rabiatu Thompson and Olufemi Street are part of the projects I have delivered to make life more meaningful for our people in line with our electoral promise.

“Leadership is all about fulfilling the aspirations of the people and this is what this project demonstrates.

“I will continue to do my best to touch lives in this great constituency through the delivery of more projects,“ he said.

Gbajabiamila said arrangements had been concluded to install more streetlights in other areas of Surulere, not only to boost security, but to promote night life.

The lawmaker urged his constituents to continue to give him support in order to enable him to render service to the nation and the constituency.

Mr Shakirudeen Olusesan, All Progressives Congress (APC) Chairman, Surulere Local Government, urged the benefitting communities to take ownership of the project by protecting it from vandals.

“Our Majority Leader has given us the project. It is not for politicians, but for us the people. We should appreciate this gesture by taking ownership and protecting it,“ he said.

Mr Fatai Bakare, Chairman, Community Development Association of Rabiatu Thompson Street, thanked the lawmaker for the project and promised the association would do everything possible for its proper maintenance.

