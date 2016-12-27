Home > Local >

In Lagos :  Fire Service saves 5-year-old girl from drowning

In Lagos Fire Service saves 5-year-old girl from drowning

The Fire Service official advised parents to always monitor their children, especially those who reside near open wells.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Fire service truck and crane play

Fire service truck and crane

In Kano Fire Service bans cooking in markets
In Jigawa Fire Service records 35 fire outbreaks in 3 weeks
In Akwa Ibom Fire service saves 10 lives, property worth N4.67B in 3 months
In Kano Fire Service warns black marketeers against selling petrol in houses
In Lagos Federal Fire Service saves properties worth N26.4B

The Lagos State Fire Service has rescued a five-year-old girl, Faith Onifade from an 80 feet deep well, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports.

The Director of Lagos State Fire Service, Mr Rasak Fadipe, confirmed this incident to NAN on Tuesday.

According to him, the incident happened on Boxing Day about 5.30 p.m. at No. 1, Church Street, Omiata Bus Stop, Agbeleke, Meran in Ifako-Ijaiye Council Area of the state.

“On Monday, the Boxing Day, we rescued a five-year-old female child, Faith Onifade, who fell into a deep well of about 80 feet deep; she was rescued alive with no serious injuries,” Fadipe said.

The Fire Service official advised parents to always monitor their children, especially those who reside near open wells.

He also urged the public to immediately alert the service of any emergencies. 

Do you ever witness anything interesting or exciting? Just take out your phone and send us the exclusive pictures or video and we will pay you cash. More information here or just e-mail to eyewitness@pulse.ng or What's App to 09098947580. Please include what, who, when, where, why.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local By NAN

Pulse News Agency Local By NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 EFCC Powerful forces behind the trials of 'brother' Magubullet
2 In Lagos Nigerian breweries in Iganmu gutted by firebullet
3 Jafaru Isa Buhari’s friend returns N70M arms deal cash to governmentbullet

Local

Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar III
Sa’ad Abubakar lll Sultan of Sokoto lauds FG over Sambisa forest capture, rejects bill on equality in inheritance
James Ibori
Ibori Udaughan warns Ex-Governor's visitors to stop posting pictures of their visit on social media
A market fire (Illustration)
In Gombe Fire engulfs 48 shops in market
NULGE appeals to Borno State government on minimum wage
In Kwara NULGE kicks against handling LG workers’ salaries to consultants