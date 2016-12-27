In Lagos :  Fire Service saves 5-year-old girl from drowning

The Lagos State Fire Service has rescued a five-year-old girl, Faith Onifade from an 80 feet deep well, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports.

The Director of Lagos State Fire Service, Mr Rasak Fadipe, confirmed this incident to NAN on Tuesday.

According to him, the incident happened on Boxing Day about 5.30 p.m. at No. 1, Church Street, Omiata Bus Stop, Agbeleke, Meran in Ifako-Ijaiye Council Area of the state.

“On Monday, the Boxing Day, we rescued a five-year-old female child, Faith Onifade, who fell into a deep well of about 80 feet deep; she was rescued alive with no serious injuries,” Fadipe said.

The Fire Service official advised parents to always monitor their children, especially those who reside near open wells.

He also urged the public to immediately alert the service of any emergencies.