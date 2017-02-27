In Lagos Court slams N200,000 bail on woman for alleged assault on niece

A Surulere Chief Magistrates’ Court, Lagos, on Monday granted a N200,000 bail to a 53-year-old woman, Helen Yakara, for allegedly assaulting her 11-year-old niece with electric cable.

The Chief Magistrate, Mr Aro Lambo, ordered the accused to produce two sureties in like sum.

Lambo said that one of the sureties must reside in his own property, while the other should be a cleric or community leader.

He said the sureties must show evidence of tax payments and had verifiable addresses.

Yakara, who lives on No. 26, Bello Road, Obele, Surulere, is facing a one-count charge of assault, which she pleaded not guilty.

‎

The Prosecutor, Sgt. Anthonia Osayande, told the court that the accused committed the offence at No. 26, Bello Road, Obele, Surulere, Lagos, between 2015 and 2017.

Osayande said the accused had been flogging the girl, on her back and legs with an electric wire and cane, and inflicted various degrees of injuries on her.

‎

The offence contravened Sections 10(a) of the Child Right Law of Lagos State, 2007.

Lambo adjourned the case till March 27 for mention.