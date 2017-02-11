In Lagos Beach Olympics debuts in March

Uche Nwakwo the Chief Executive Officer, Discovery Brands Management, on Friday said that the company would organize a two day sports fiesta from March 3 to March 4 tagged the Lagos Beach Olympics.

Nwakwo said this at a news briefing in Lagos highlighting the sporting events to take centre stage when the Beach Olympics comes up.

He said that no fewer than 300 participants will compete in the maiden edition of the competition while an estimated 3000 sports loving fans were expected to show up.

He also said that the competition would involve 10 clubs representing 10 local communities in Lagos.

“We are happy to organize the sporting fiesta tagged the Lagos Beach Olympics to come up on March 3 and end on March 4 at the Eko Atlantic City, Victoria Island.

“The competition, which is first of its kind, will have 10 clubs representing Oshodi, Yaba, Festac, Surulere, Agege, Ajah, Ajegunle, Lekki, Ilupeju and Mushin.

“Athletes will compete in sand sports events, speed sports events and strength sports.

“A total of 15 sporting events are scheduled to take centre stage in the competition as athletes will compete to win medals.

“At the end of the two-day event, medals will be awarded to the best clubs while the best team will go home with N1.5 million.

“The second runner up and the third place clubs will go home with N750, 000 and N500, 000 respectively,’’ Nwakwo said.

Nwakwo added that the essence of the fiesta was to use sports to promote integration among communities and the youths.

He also said that he was working already with the Lagos state Sports Commission and looking forward to seeing more sponsors so that the event would be a success.