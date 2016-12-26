Home > Local >

In Lagos :  2 dead as building in Ikeja police barrack collapses

In Lagos 2 dead as building in Ikeja police barrack collapses

Two people have been reported dead after a building collapsed at Highway police Barracks in Ikeja, Lagos State, on Christmas Day.

  • Published:
Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Mr. Fatai Owoseni play

Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Mr. Fatai Owoseni

(dailypost)

Risk Cost Allowance: President’s Security Officers cry out over 15 months of unpaid stipend
MASSOB Police arrest 14 suspected members during procession
Operation Crocodile Smile Army releases 3 suspected militant contacts in Delta
Buhari "Disown us, we're tired of being called Nigerians," - Chibok leader tells president [PHOTOS]
Ibok-Ete Ibas Naval chief says Navy has recorded tremendous achievements
Pulse Exclusive Deplorable state of Police barrack in Abuja [PHOTOS]

A police sergeant and another person lost their lives when a building collapsed at Highway police Barracks in Ikeja, Lagos State, on Christmas Day.

The General Manager, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), Mr Adeshina Tiamiyu confirmed the death.

Tiamiyu said that the agency had earlier received a distress call on the collapsed building at High Way Police Barracks opposite Area F, Ikeja.

He said that the toilets and stairways of wing `D’ of the building collapsed at about 4.00a.m.

Tiamiyu said the agency’s officials in collaboration with men of Lagos State Fire Services, the police and the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) recovered the two bodies of the dead men.

He said one of the corpses was simply identified as Danjuma while the name of the other one was yet to be known.

Their bodies had been deposited at the Mainland Hospital Mortuary, Yaba,” Tiamiyu said.

Tiamiyu also said that  the state Commissioner of Police, Mr  Fatai Owoseni, had visited the barracks and ordered the evacuation of residents living in the affected building as well as those in other dilapidated buildings.

He added that Owoseni also ordered the immediate demolition of the affected block.

Tiamiyu said LASEMA with other stakeholders had commenced the demolition of the affected building following the directives of the Commissioner of Police. 

Image
  • Charge D’Affaires, Permanent Mission of Nigeria to the UN, Amb. Anthony Bosah; Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama; and Minister Plenipotentiary and Spokesperson, Permanent Mission of Nigeria to the UN, Akinremi Bolaji, after Onyeama’s address on ‘Human Trafficking in Conflict Situations’ at the Security Council in New York. 
  • Some people sort out their luggage at Ijora Park to travel for the Christmas celebration in Lagos on Friday 
  • Chairman of the Transition Implementation Committee (TIC) for Irepodun Local Government Area of Kwara, Alhaji Kazeem Adekanye (L) and Vice-Chancellor, Landmark University, Omu-Aran, Prof. Aize Obayan, during the council's official’s courtesy visit to the institution in Omu-Aran, Kwara, on Thursday 
  • Scene of an accident at Obanikoro Bus Stop on Ikorodu Road in Lagos on Friday 
  • Thriving commercial activities taking place at Idumota on the Lagos Island in preparation for the Christmas celebration on Friday 
  • Live chicken costing from N3,000 to N4,000 each on sale at the for Christmas celebration at Swali market in Yenagoa on Friday 
  • From left : Head of Corporate Communications, The Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE), Olumide Orojimi; Corporate Social Responsibility Analyst at the NSE, Boluwatiwi Omidiji; Head, of Information Security, NSE, Favour Femi-Oyewole; Founder/President, Lagos Food Bank Initiative, Michael Sunbola; Learning and Development Analyst, NSE, Edidiong Etuk; Head of Human Resources, NSE, Pai Gamde; Digital Marketing Manager, NSE, Clifford Akpolo; Executive Assistant to the Chief Executive Officer of NSE, Rosemary Amagbor; and Administrative Secretary, Lagos Food Bank Initiative, Yusuf Funmilayo, at the 2016 NSE Employee Give-Back Initiative donation to Lagos Food Bank Initiative in Lagos. 
  • Some orphans and less privileged children dance during a Christmas party organized for them by Evolve Caregiver Foundation at Imiringi town in Bayelsa on Friday 
  • Some members of Evolve Caregiver Foundation, orphans and less privileged children during a Christmas party at Imiringi town in Bayelsa on Friday 
  • players in action during the Apretia Annual Christmas Football Completion at Imiringi town in Bayelsa on Friday 
  • A youth transports skilfully arranged plastic chairs for celebration on the Swali market road in Yenagoa on Friday 
  • Men selling soup condiments at Bodija market in Ibadan on Friday 
  • From left: Secretary to Bayelsa Government, Chief Serena Dokubo-Spiff; Deputy Governor of Bayelsa, retired Rear Admiral John Jonah; Special Adviser to Bayelsa Governor on Treasury, Mr Seipulo Timipre; and Bayelsa Commissioner for Information, Mr Jonathan Obuebite, during the visit of the Deputy Governor to revenue collection points at Igbogene in Bayelsa to announce the end to cash collection of government revenues from January 1, 2017, on Friday 
  • Men hawking yam tubers along the street at Bodija market in Ibadan on Friday (23/12/16). Some people enjoy pounded yam meal with vegetable soup at Christmas. 
  • People buy foot wears in preparation for Christmas celebration at Wuse market in Abuja on Friday 
  • Travelers boarding at Nyanya Motor Park in Abuja on Friday 
  • Traders display Christmas hampers for sale at Wuse market in Abuja on Friday 
  • Scene of an accident which claimed five lives near Abba junction on the Onitsha-Enugu expressway in Anambra on Friday 
  • Butchers preparing chickens for their customers in preparation for Christmas celebration at Wuse market in Abuja on Friday 
  • People queue for Lake Rice at the distribution centre in Teslim Balogun Stadium, Surulere in Lagos on Friday 
  • People carrying bags of Lake Rice at the distribution centre in Teslim Balogun Stadium, Surulere in Lagos on Friday 
  • An 82 years-old man, Pa Olu Oyeniyi fumigating his house ahead of Christmas celebration, using hand-pump at odo-Oro quarters of Ikole-Ekiti of Ekiti state on Friday 
  • Travellers boarding at Kawo Motor Park in preparation for Christmas celebration in Kaduna on Friday 
  • Wife of the Governor of Oyo State, Mrs Florence Ajimobi (M) presenting gift items to orphans and indigent children in Ibadan on Friday 

Do you ever witness anything interesting or exciting? Just take out your phone and send us the exclusive pictures or video and we will pay you cash. More information here or just e-mail to eyewitness@pulse.ng or What's App to 09098947580. Please include what, who, when, where, why.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local By NAN

Pulse News Agency Local By NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Buhari President messed up by not travelling to Enugubullet
2 In Lagos Nigerian breweries in Iganmu gutted by firebullet
3 Patience Jonathan Court freezes Nigerian former first lady’s accountsbullet

Local

Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose
Fayose Gov promotes over 15K workers, pays Xmas bonus in Ekiti
Maikanti Baru
In Niger Delta NNPC vows to find lasting peace
Ibrahim Magu
Magu EFCC boss responds to Attorney-General's query on corruption allegation
Gov Wike with MD of Sun Newspapers
Wike 'Let's heal division and acrimony at Christmas', Gov says