In Lagos 2 Chinese arrested over N5B worth of substandard tyres

Shen and Yao's investment worth N5billion were confiscated by the Standard Organisation of Nigeria (SON).

Two Chinese, Tanlong Shen and Xu Jing Yao have been arrested for importing substandard tyres valued at N5billion.

According to a report by Daily Trust, Shen and Yao's investment were confiscated by the Standard Organisation of Nigeria (SON).

It was further reported that during a tour led by the SON Director General, Osita Aboloma, to Satellite Town, Lagos, two million imported substandard tyres were seen in a warehouse situated beside the popular Navy Town in the area.

In his words, Aboloma said: “We acted on the intelligence we received from well meaning Nigerians. This was achieved as a result of inter-agency collaboration. The glory is not for SON alone. You can see volume of tyres brought in and you can imagine the implication for our society if these tyres are let into the market,” he said.

Aboloma also said the sub-standard tyres which were shipped into the country from China, were post-dated to make them appear road worthy. 

Gbenga Bada

Gbenga Bada is an Editor at Pulse. A well bred journalist with a flair for entertainment, society and arts, Gbenga loves covering events and reporting personalities for the public consumption. Reach me via Email: gbenga.bada@ringier.ng

