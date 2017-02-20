In Kwara LG pensioners begin 7-day fasting for unpaid N7bn pension and gratuities

Over 6,000 pensioners had served the 16 councils diligently and were being owed N5 billion gratuity and over N2 billion pension arrears.

  • Published:
The governor of Kwara state, Dr. Abdulfatah Ahmed play

The governor of Kwara state, Dr. Abdulfatah Ahmed

(thesheet)

Paris Club Refund SERAP urges FG to deal with Governors who allegedly diverted funds
KWASU University community eulogises Otokiti
Saraki 'We will ensure that people can freely practise their religion without fear' - Senate President
In Kwara Omu-Aran courts record 64 divorce petitions, dissolve 24 marriages in 2016
Saraki Presidency lauds Senate over non-career ambassadors screening
Ibrahim Idris IG appoints CSP Moshood as new Police spokesman
In Kwara State govt to implement 'no certificate, no promotion' rule

Pensioners from the 16 local governments in Kwara on Monday said they had begun a seven-day fasting and prayers for God’s intervention over unpaid N7 billion gratuities and pension by the councils.

The Secretary of the Local Government Pensioners Association in Kwara, Alhaji Saidu Oladimeji, disclosed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in llorin.

He said the over 6,000 pensioners had served the 16 councils diligently and were being owed N5 billion gratuity and over N2 billion pension arrears.

The secretary said the essence of the seven days fasting and prayers was to seek God’s favour for the settlement of their entitlements.

Oladimeji, who said the exercise was voluntary, added that majority of the pensioners were now septuagenarians.

The secretary said since 2008, when the payments became epileptic, the association had lost 1,720 members across the areas.

One of the members of the association and former Secretary of the state Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB), Alhaji Zulu Umar,  told NAN that several of his colleagues died without taking their gratuity.

He attributed their death to various ailments and inability to buy drugs or access modern medical treatment following unpaid gratuities and pensions.

Reacting to the fasting and prayers, the Chairman of the Association of Local Government of Nigeria (ALGON), Alhaji lsiaka Danmairomu, described the exercise as the only solution.

Danmairomu attributed the non payment of backlog of gratuities and pensions to current economic recession which brought about shortfall in monthly allocation to the councils.

The ALGON chairman urged the fasting-pensioners to use the period to pray for the whole country, to overcome various challenges confronting it.

The pensioners had, at a news conference on Feb. 16 in llorin, blamed the Kwara Government for allegedly being insensitive to their plight.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local By NAN

Pulse News Agency Local By NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Buhari, Osinbajo Aso Rock cabal is uncomfortable with VP's performance...bullet
2 Buhari ‘The fact that he’s receiving visitors shows he’s well,’ Femi...bullet
3 Osinbajo, Buhari Here's why Acting President has been better than...bullet

Local

The Middle Belt Patriotic Front blames Goodluck Jonathan for religious killings
Pulse Exclusive "Jonathan's govt took $15bn from Nigeria's foreign reserve at once" - Presidency [VIDEO]
Saraki, Buhari
Buhari Saraki to read 2 letters from President as Senate resumes on February 21
 
Pulse Frontpage Read today's newspaper headlines [Monday, January 20, 2017]
Ku dena haihuwan ʼƴaʼƴa kamar kayyayaki
Sanusi Lamido Emir of Kano wants to stop poor men from marrying more than one wife