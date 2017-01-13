In Kuje Traders urge DPO to intensify Police patrol

Traders in Pasali Community of Kuje Area Council, FCT, on Friday urged the Kuje Divisional Police Officer (DPO) to intensify patrol in the area, to reduce incidences of shop burgling.

Some of the traders who spoke with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Kuje, said that the frequency of police patrol in the area was inadequate.

One of the traders, Mr Ifeanyi Ezego, said: “Most of the crimes perpetrated in the community had always been at night, between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m.”

He blamed the recent incident that led to the killing of a security man on police failure to accord the community the desired security attention.

Ezego said that the attack on the security man at night along a major road in Kuje would have been noticed, if police were regularly patrolling the area.

“An attack that resulted to the killing of a young man is not an easy one; I think he would have shouted for help without response.

“The incident happened along the major highway where I think, if police were regularly patrolling, would have noticed it.”

Mr Oke Okoro, another trader, that said efforts were being made to engage private security guards to forestall future occurrence.

He said the task of securing a community was a collective responsibility and therefore, urged residents to always be conscious of their environment.

“It is sad that we have lost our security man to unknown attackers and I think this will be an eye-opener to some us who think the issue of security is not important.

“The killing of the security man is an indication that worse things could happen and so, we must not fold our hands to watch them strike again.

“Our appeal is for police to support the internal arrangement we are making by ensuring frequent patrol in the area,” he said