In Kuje Ex-Council boss tasks community on peaceful co-existence

Kuje's ex-chairman has urged residents of the community to live peacefully and in unity and shun violence.

  Published:
Muhammad Musa Bello play

FCT Minister, Muhammad Musa Bello

(African Spotlight)

Mr Samuel Lanto, the former Chairman, Kuje Area Council of the FCT, has called for unity and peaceful co-existence among the residents of Shadadi Community in the area council.

Lanto, who doubles as the leader of the community, made the call on Monday in Kuje at the inauguration of the community’s elders and electricity committees.

He said that the inauguration of the 21-man elders committee was aimed at promoting unity and peaceful co-existence among the residents.

We have decided to constitute and inaugurate the two committees today to meet up with the challenges of a growing community like Shadadi.

“Selection of members of the committees was done without sentiment, but on the recommendations by the various tribes in the community.

“So, I urge you to put in your best to ensure that the peace, unity and developments recorded in the past were consolidated upon,” he said.

Lanto attributed the successes recorded in the community that led to the purchase and installation of three electricity transformers through community efforts to the support of the residents.

He urged the residents to support members of the committees to achieve the desired
development.

Mr Olumoh Shafaradeen, who spoke on behalf of members of the committees, commended Lanto for the opportunity given to them to serve.

He described the inauguration of the committees as `timely’ considering the efforts of the Federal Government to ensure peace and security in the country.

While pledging the commitment of the members  to deliver on their mandate, Shafaradeen appealed to Lanto to give them the free hand to perform the task given to them.

