In Kogi State govt. commends residents over monthly sanitation exercise

The success of the monthly sanitation exercise has been attributed to an enlightenment that began two months ago.

  • Published:
Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi state. play

Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi state

(Pmnewsnigeria)

Mrs. Rosemary Osikoya, the Kogi Commissioner for Environment and Natural Resources, has commended Lokoja residents for trooping out to participate in the monthly sanitation exercise.

This month’s sanitation exercise witnessed a mass turn out and we want to appreciate all residents of Lokoja for making it a success,” Osikoya told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Saturday, after the exercise.

She attributed the success of the exercise to an enlightenment that began two months ago.

The commissioner emphasised the need to maintain a healthy environment so as to rid Kogi of diseases that could result from dirty environments.

There was so much compliance in many parts of the town; there were pockets of hitches here and there, but on the whole, it was a huge success,” he said.

She particularly commended the peaceful conduct of the exercise, noting that previous ones witnessed some minor violence at various points.

The commissioner commended the efforts of top government officials toward the success of the exercise, and urged them to sustain the gesture in subsequent ones.

She said that some defaulters were apprehended and fined by the mobile court, and advised travelers to note the date and arrange their movements accordingly.

Osikoya warned the residents against indiscriminate dumping of refuse “especially in public places”, saying that anyone caught would face the full wrath of the law.

Mr Lawal Ashiru, the Sole Administrator of Lokoja Local Government, who was part of the monitoring team, also advised the residents to make cleanliness a part of their routine so as to live healthy lives.

A volunteer, Mr Uwem Williams, however called for proper planning for more success in future.

Williams suggested that more security agencies be involved, while awareness should be stepped up via radio and television jingles.

Usman Jibrin EFCC raids home of ex-chief of naval staff, 'destroys' his property (PHOTOS)

