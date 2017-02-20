In Kogi NMA denies N5.5m bribery scam

The Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) in Kogi on Monday denied that it did not receive N5.5 million bribe from the state government.

A statement jointly signed by its Acting Chairman, Dr Tijani Godwin and Secretary Dr Zubair Kabiru, in Lokoja, also said that its embattled Chairman, Dr Magnus Ogaraku, was not suspended because of the alleged bribe.

The NMA described the allegation as malicious and unfounded, and urged the public to disregard it, adding that its action was to safe guard the interest of the association.

“We have strictly followed the lay down constitutional provisions to arrive at our decision. The claim of bribe is the imagination of the mischief makers.”

The association said that the embattled chairman was found wanting, suspended and referred to the state disciplinary committee.

“The suspended chairman never collected and shared N5.5 million as claimed by the mischievous author.”

The association said that Gov. Yahaya Bello, had worked closely with the association to resolve the ongoing industrial action in the health sector.

Kogi NMA had directed its members not to treat any state government’s political appointees to register its displeasure over the results of the screening exercise which affected its members.