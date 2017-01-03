In Kogi Gunmen kidnap monarch, demand N20m ransom

A Kogi State monarch, Isah Achuja, the Ohi of Ajaokuta, has been abducted by unknown gunmen.

Achuja was reportedly kidnapped on Sunday, January 1, on his way to his kingdom from Lokoja, the state capital. His vehicle was intercepted on the Lokoja-Ajaokuta road.

It was gathered that the gunmen have demanded N20 million in exchange for his release.

According to a family, source to spoke to journalists, the monarch's driver and another aide narrowly escaped being shot by the kidnappers.

A spokesman for the Kogi police command, Williams Aya, said the incident is yet to be reported but assured officers will be mobilised for the monarch's resue once details of the abduction are available.