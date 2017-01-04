In Kebbi Govt commences 10km Yauri water project

The Kebbi Government has commenced the rehabilitation of the 10km Yauri water distribution network to ensure constant water supply in the town.

The Assistant General Manager project in the state water board, Ahmed Diri, made the disclosure in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Birnin Kebbi on Wednesday.

Diri said the project would be executed in two phases, adding that the first phase would involve replacement of pipelines affected during the construction of township roads.

He said the second phase would cover provision of 500KVA standby generator to compliment power supply, stressing this would boost water supply in the town.

He called on the contractor handling the project to ensure that the project was executed according to specifications and within time frame.

The assistant director said that the project was expected to be completed within two month.

Diri, who did not mentioned the amount to be spent on the project, said the contract was awarded to a tested and trusted local contractor.

He said the state government would extend similar gesture to other towns and villages with a view to ensuring stable water supply, stressing the government was committed to resolving water supply problems in this state.

NAN recalls that the Yauri town has been battling with perennial water supply.