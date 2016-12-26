Home > Local >

In Katsina :  FG warns against dumping refuse in drainages

In Katsina FG warns against dumping refuse in drainages

Dr Habiba Lawal has urged the people of Daura community to guard and ensure that the canal and drainages were always kept clean.

  • Published:
Muhammadu Buhari play

Muhammadu Buhari

(Getty Images)

In Iraq Mosul battle leaving legacy of environmental damage
Pulse List 2016 Top 5 Nigerian music flops of the year
Pulse Nigeria Poll Readers say they will send a troublesome wife packing
Morning Teaser ‘I left my Lagos girlfriend to marry trouble from the village’
In Texas Aborted fetuses to require burial or cremation
In The Netherlands Court rejects lawsuit over Ivory Coast spill
In Kogi Govt urged to stop people dumping refuse in River Niger

Dr Habiba Lawal, the Permanent Secretary, Ecological Fund Office (EFO), has warned against indiscriminate dumping of refuse in drainages.

She gave the warning at the inauguration of the Daura Township Erosion Control Project, Phase 1, in Katsina state.

She urged the people of the community to guard the project and ensure that the canal and drainages were always kept clean.

She stated that the project was initiated and funded solely by the Ecological Fund Office.

She said this was based on the need of the Daura community arising from the devastation of the internal roads network by erosion and the painful effect on the community.

She added that the handing over ceremony was intended to ensure community ownership, maintenance and sustainability of the project for the good of the community.

The Permanent Secretary was represented by Mr Mohammed Garba, the Director of Finance and Accounts in the office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation.

The Chairman of Daura local Government Area, Alhaji Lawal Kaita thanked President Mohammadu Buhari for approving the project for execution by the Ecological Fund Office.

The Emir of Daura, Alhaji Umar Faruk-Umar, represented by the District Head of Daura Waje, Alhaji Auwalu Umar commended President Muhammadu Buhari for the project.

He also appealed for the extension of the intervention works to cover other erosion challenged parts of the area.

The Director of Soil Erosion and Flood Control, Engr. Felix Okeke disclosed that the project was started in December 2015, and completed in record time.

He observed that the commissioning and handover of completed projects to benefiting communities was a new initiative of the Ecological Fund Office to avert neglect and dereliction as was noticeable in the past.

NAN reports that the project was executed by Messrs CGC Nigeria ltd, while Team Work Global Associates Limited served as project consultants.

Image
  • Charge D’Affaires, Permanent Mission of Nigeria to the UN, Amb. Anthony Bosah; Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama; and Minister Plenipotentiary and Spokesperson, Permanent Mission of Nigeria to the UN, Akinremi Bolaji, after Onyeama’s address on ‘Human Trafficking in Conflict Situations’ at the Security Council in New York. 
  • Some people sort out their luggage at Ijora Park to travel for the Christmas celebration in Lagos on Friday 
  • Chairman of the Transition Implementation Committee (TIC) for Irepodun Local Government Area of Kwara, Alhaji Kazeem Adekanye (L) and Vice-Chancellor, Landmark University, Omu-Aran, Prof. Aize Obayan, during the council's official’s courtesy visit to the institution in Omu-Aran, Kwara, on Thursday 
  • Scene of an accident at Obanikoro Bus Stop on Ikorodu Road in Lagos on Friday 
  • Thriving commercial activities taking place at Idumota on the Lagos Island in preparation for the Christmas celebration on Friday 
  • Live chicken costing from N3,000 to N4,000 each on sale at the for Christmas celebration at Swali market in Yenagoa on Friday 
  • From left : Head of Corporate Communications, The Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE), Olumide Orojimi; Corporate Social Responsibility Analyst at the NSE, Boluwatiwi Omidiji; Head, of Information Security, NSE, Favour Femi-Oyewole; Founder/President, Lagos Food Bank Initiative, Michael Sunbola; Learning and Development Analyst, NSE, Edidiong Etuk; Head of Human Resources, NSE, Pai Gamde; Digital Marketing Manager, NSE, Clifford Akpolo; Executive Assistant to the Chief Executive Officer of NSE, Rosemary Amagbor; and Administrative Secretary, Lagos Food Bank Initiative, Yusuf Funmilayo, at the 2016 NSE Employee Give-Back Initiative donation to Lagos Food Bank Initiative in Lagos. 
  • Some orphans and less privileged children dance during a Christmas party organized for them by Evolve Caregiver Foundation at Imiringi town in Bayelsa on Friday 
  • Some members of Evolve Caregiver Foundation, orphans and less privileged children during a Christmas party at Imiringi town in Bayelsa on Friday 
  • players in action during the Apretia Annual Christmas Football Completion at Imiringi town in Bayelsa on Friday 
  • A youth transports skilfully arranged plastic chairs for celebration on the Swali market road in Yenagoa on Friday 
  • Men selling soup condiments at Bodija market in Ibadan on Friday 
  • From left: Secretary to Bayelsa Government, Chief Serena Dokubo-Spiff; Deputy Governor of Bayelsa, retired Rear Admiral John Jonah; Special Adviser to Bayelsa Governor on Treasury, Mr Seipulo Timipre; and Bayelsa Commissioner for Information, Mr Jonathan Obuebite, during the visit of the Deputy Governor to revenue collection points at Igbogene in Bayelsa to announce the end to cash collection of government revenues from January 1, 2017, on Friday 
  • Men hawking yam tubers along the street at Bodija market in Ibadan on Friday (23/12/16). Some people enjoy pounded yam meal with vegetable soup at Christmas. 
  • People buy foot wears in preparation for Christmas celebration at Wuse market in Abuja on Friday 
  • Travelers boarding at Nyanya Motor Park in Abuja on Friday 
  • Traders display Christmas hampers for sale at Wuse market in Abuja on Friday 
  • Scene of an accident which claimed five lives near Abba junction on the Onitsha-Enugu expressway in Anambra on Friday 
  • Butchers preparing chickens for their customers in preparation for Christmas celebration at Wuse market in Abuja on Friday 
  • People queue for Lake Rice at the distribution centre in Teslim Balogun Stadium, Surulere in Lagos on Friday 
  • People carrying bags of Lake Rice at the distribution centre in Teslim Balogun Stadium, Surulere in Lagos on Friday 
  • An 82 years-old man, Pa Olu Oyeniyi fumigating his house ahead of Christmas celebration, using hand-pump at odo-Oro quarters of Ikole-Ekiti of Ekiti state on Friday 
  • Travellers boarding at Kawo Motor Park in preparation for Christmas celebration in Kaduna on Friday 
  • Wife of the Governor of Oyo State, Mrs Florence Ajimobi (M) presenting gift items to orphans and indigent children in Ibadan on Friday 

Do you ever witness anything interesting or exciting? Just take out your phone and send us the exclusive pictures or video and we will pay you cash. More information here or just e-mail to eyewitness@pulse.ng or What's App to 09098947580. Please include what, who, when, where, why.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local By NAN

Pulse News Agency Local By NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Buhari President messed up by not travelling to Enugubullet
2 In Lagos Nigerian breweries in Iganmu gutted by firebullet
3 Patience Jonathan Court freezes Nigerian former first lady’s accountsbullet

Local

Bola Tinubu (L) and President Muhammadu Buhari (R)
Sambisa Forest Tinubu congratulates Buhari over capture of Boko Haram stronghold
A car burns following an explosion (File Photo)
In Borno Police confirms bomb blast
A car burns following an explosion (File Photo)
In Borno Bomb blast hits Maiduguri cattle market
Magu at a function
EFCC Powerful forces behind the trials of 'brother' Magu