In Katsina 3 killed in auto crash -FRSC

The Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) said on Monday that at least three persons died in a motor accident on Malumfashi-Funtua road in Malumfashi local government area of Katsina State.

Alhaji Abdu Bagadawa, FRSC Sector Commander in Katsina state, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that the accident occurred at Karfi village on Monday.

He said that the accident involved a Volkswagen bus with registration number KTU 203 AA with 15 passengers on board.

Bagadawa explained that the vehicle skid-off the road and went to the bush when the driver attempted to dodge a pothole while on high speed.

He said that the three passengers died on the spot while the remaining passengers who sustained various degrees of injuries were rushed to Malumfashi General Hospital for medical treatment.

The sector commander urged motorists to desist from excessive speed and abide by traffic rules and regulations to avoid accident.

He called on drivers who were yet to install the Speed Limit Device to do so for the safety of their passengers.

He warned motorists to avoid using worn-out tyres part of measures to reduce road traffic crashes.